Judy Elaine Baugh, age 59 of La Vergne died Tuesday September 1, 2020. She was a native of Huntsville AL and was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Bell Atchley, and a brother, Emmett Atchley Jr. She had worked for Murfreesboro Animal Clinic.

Mrs. Baugh is survived by her husband of 36 years Leon Baugh; son, Adam Baugh of La Vergne; sister, Sandra Putman of AL; brother, Ronnie Dale Atchley of Park City.

Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

