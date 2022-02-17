The Tennessee Department of Education announced that Murfreesboro City Schools was one of 68 districts in Tennessee receiving statewide recognition as a “Best for All” district for significantly investing federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to drive student achievement and improve academic outcomes.

“We are excited to be recognized by the State for the commitment and fidelity we are showing with investing relief dollars directly into student services,” says Dr. Trey Duke, director of Murfreesboro City Schools.

Best forAll Districts will receive financial, operational, and resource benefits in appreciation for districts’ planned investments to spend their share of the federal COVID-19 relief and stimulus funding directly on services, resources and supports that will help students achieve academically.

“MCS is focused on providing multiple opportunities for our students to succeed,” says Sheri Arnette, Asst. Superintendent of Instruction. “This recognition is a validation that we are serving our students with a commitment to excellence.”

Murfreesboro City Schools has a clear focus on academic achievement and helping students succeed. Relief dollars are specifically being set aside to enhance student learning including extended school day opportunities. Additionally, relief dollars are being used for closing learning gaps and social and emotional support for students.