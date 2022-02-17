Chayce Beckham, the latest winner of ABC’s American Idol, and Lindsay Ell shared their music video for their duet, “Can’t Do Without Me.”

The song (produced by Ross Copperman and penned by Jordan Walker, Trannie Anderson and Michael Carter) describes a couple’s long-awaited reunion, which the video brings to life with visions of Beckham and Ell speeding down beautiful scenic routes. The video was filmed in Tennessee and directed by Matthew Paskert.

This is Chayce’s debut single with Lindsay Ell, “Can’t Do Without Me,” which is out on Country radio now. He will be joining Luke Combs and Jimmie Allen on tour this year.

For the latest updates visit Chayce Beckham on Facebook and Lindsey Ell here. 

Previous articleWinds, Severe Storms and Colder Temps–Oh My!
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here