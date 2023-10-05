MTSU Second-half Turnovers Too Much to Overcome Against Gamecocks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A strong start for Middle Tennessee football was spoiled on Wednesday night, as 31 unanswered points from Jacksonville State in the second half proved to be the difference in a 45-30 loss at Floyd Stadium.

The Blue Raiders (1-5, 0-2 CUSA) found success through the air early and often against the Gamecocks (5-1, 3-0 CUSA), passing for over 400 yards. But a poor run game on offense, plus four MTSU turnovers resulting in 28 points for JSU, soured the program’s annual Blackout game.

By the Numbers

408: Passing yards for Vattiato, the most passing yards from an MTSU quarterback since Chase Cunningham threw for 448 yards against FAU on November 19, 2022.

124, 115: Receiving yards for Justin Olson and Elijah Metcalf, respectively. The last time MTSU had two receivers over 100 yards receiving was at Miami on September 24, 2022.

28: Points off turnovers for Jacksonville State.

Blue Raider Notes

Wide receiver Justin Olson logged his first start as Blue Raider against Jax State – eighth of his career.

Wide receiver Justin Olson logged his first start as Blue Raider against Jax State – eighth of his career. Defensive back Tyrell Raby made his first career start against Jax State.

Posted a season high of 563 yards of total offensive.

Posted a season high of 563 yards of total offensive. First 400-yard passing performance by a Blue Raider since Brent Stockstill threw for 407 yards against UT Martin on Sep. 8, 2018.

First game with two 100-yard receivers by the Blue Raider since Middle Tennessee upset No. 25 Miami on Sep. 24, 2022.

Source: MTSU Sports

