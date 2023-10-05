Throw a Spooky Pool Party in Your Backyard this Halloween

You can play tricks and serve up treats right in your backyard for the ultimate Halloween pool party celebration!

There’s no need to roam around the neighborhood this Halloween. You can stage all the spooky fun in your luxury pool and outdoor living spaces. With some exciting decorations, sensational treats, and cozy spots to enjoy our scariest national holiday, your backyard will provide ghoulishly fun entertainment!

Here are a few ways to get spooky for your Halloween party:

Get Creative with Lighting

Take advantage of all the unique lighting you’ve incorporated into your outdoor living spaces and pool design. Strategically leave some areas well-lit and some slightly darker for a more dramatic Halloween effect. Place jack-o-lanterns and candles around the backyard to enhance the theatrical lighting. If you’ve incorporated lights that change color in your pool or spa, orange or green can add a nice seasonal touch!

Dish Up Some Clever Treats

Make the most of your outdoor kitchen and serve up some spirited snacks! Think cocktails with vibrant colors, cupcakes decorated like ghosts, or pretzel sticks wrapped in white chocolate like mummies. Your outdoor kitchen is the perfect seasonal hub to host Halloween party fun. With the cooler nights of fall, you could even light up the grill for some ghoulishly good hot dogs and burgers. If you have a fire pit, set the stage for telling scary stories with toasted s’mores over a bonfire.

Don’t Forget to Decorate!

Your pool and spa are the perfect canvas to create a spooky sensation for your Halloween party. Using pool-safe dye that filters out naturally after a few days, you can create a scenic element with colors from extreme (red!) to more subtle fun (green or purple). Floating skeletons or glow-in-the-dark gloves can really set the stage for a creepy Halloween party. Add candles to floating pumpkins for decor focused more on fun than fright. The final touch is a fog machine or dry ice gently misting over the surface for extra drama!

Outdoor Living Spaces Keep the Fun Going Year Round!

When you choose to build with Peek Pools and Spas, we work with you to create a custom design centered around your lifestyle. If you dream of hosting extraordinary parties in your backyard, we can incorporate elements that bring the party every time. From specialty lighting in pools to beautiful conversation areas to functional outdoor kitchens, your backyard can be the epicenter of your social calendar.

If you’re ready to build or upgrade to a luxury pool and spa design, Peek Pools and Spas will bring your dream party locale to life. Give us a call at 615-866-8800 today or connect with us online!

