Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee

The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt.

Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.

“Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life. And I really, really dislike having my space invaded,” she said earlier this year during the “Quitters” podcast cohosted by her onscreen mom Julie Bowen. “I don’t like pictures of me when I haven’t signed up for pictures of me. I don’t like feeling watched. I’ve always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence.”

The gray and white exterior sits on a half-acre lot with a three-car garage. The two-story is over 5,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Featuring an open concept, the first level contains the owner’s retreat, a luxe bathroom, screened porch with a fireplace, and an office with walls lined of bookshelves.

