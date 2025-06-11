McDonald’s Introduces HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry

Summer memories are made of sticky fingers, crackling fires, and that perfect golden-brown marshmallow. Now McDonald’s is bottling up those campfire moments in a spoon-friendly format with the limited-time HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry.

This indulgent new creation transforms the beloved campfire classic into a creamy frozen treat, combining McDonald’s signature vanilla soft serve with chunks of HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate, crumbled graham crackers, and fluffy marshmallow pieces. Each bite delivers the nostalgic flavors of summer nights under the stars, minus the smoke in your eyes.

Perfect for cooling down after a beach day, sharing during a road trip, or simply satisfying that mid-afternoon sweet tooth, the S’mores McFlurry captures the essence of summer in every spoonful. It’s comfort food that doesn’t require a campfire permit.

The HERSHEY’S S’mores McFlurry arrives at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide starting June 10, available for a limited time while supplies last. Because some summer traditions are too good to keep around the campfire.

