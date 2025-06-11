Drivers Urged to Slow Down Near Schools for Summer Learning Camp

Rutherford County Schools is reminding drivers to reduce speed in school zones this month as Summer Learning Camp is underway for students in kindergarten through rising 5th grade. The camp runs weekdays from June 4 to June 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., excluding the Juneteenth holiday on June 19.

If school crossing lights are flashing, drivers are required to slow down to 15 mph for student safety.

Classes are being held at the following locations:

Blackman Elementary School – 586 Fortress Blvd., Murfreesboro

– 586 Fortress Blvd., Murfreesboro Cedar Grove Elementary School – 354 Chaney Road, Smyrna

– 354 Chaney Road, Smyrna Christiana Elementary School – 4701 Shelbyville Highway, Christiana

– 4701 Shelbyville Highway, Christiana Lascassas Elementary School – 6300 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas

– 6300 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas Roy Waldron School – 125 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne

– 125 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne Stewartsboro Elementary School – 10479 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna

School crossing officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are stationed at each site to manage traffic and ensure students’ safety. Drivers are urged to stay alert and cautious during pickup and drop-off times.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email