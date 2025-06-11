Drivers Urged to Slow Down Near Schools for Summer Learning Camp

Rutherford County Schools is reminding drivers to reduce speed in school zones this month as Summer Learning Camp is underway for students in kindergarten through rising 5th grade. The camp runs weekdays from June 4 to June 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., excluding the Juneteenth holiday on June 19.
If school crossing lights are flashing, drivers are required to slow down to 15 mph for student safety.
Classes are being held at the following locations:
- Blackman Elementary School – 586 Fortress Blvd., Murfreesboro
- Cedar Grove Elementary School – 354 Chaney Road, Smyrna
- Christiana Elementary School – 4701 Shelbyville Highway, Christiana
- Lascassas Elementary School – 6300 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas
- Roy Waldron School – 125 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne
- Stewartsboro Elementary School – 10479 Old Nashville Highway, Smyrna
School crossing officers from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office are stationed at each site to manage traffic and ensure students’ safety. Drivers are urged to stay alert and cautious during pickup and drop-off times.
