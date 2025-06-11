OBITUARY: Douglas Russell

Douglas Russell, age 71, of Smyrna, Tennessee, died Monday, June 9, 2025. He was born in Detroit, Michigan and raised in Nashville. Mr. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Elam Matthew Russell and Dorothy Neal Allen Russell; son, Douglas Ray Russell; son-in-law, Hank McMahon; sister, Janie Lawrence; and brother, Dennis Russell.

Mr. Russell had worked as an Iron Worker since the age of 14. He loved and enjoyed having a good time with friends, showing off the buildings he built and spending quality time with his family. He was the life of party and will be missed by all.

Mr. Russell is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlene Russell; daughter, Cheri McMahon; granddaughter; Gina Williams and husband Arick; grandsons, Tyler Yates and wife Faith, Dylan Tomlin and wife Katrina, Chase McMahon; great-grandchildren, Carter Williams, Asher Williams, Oakleigh Yates, Byrd Yates, Erica Tomlin; brother, David Russell, and Alan Russell; sister, Pam Campbell.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 15th from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and Monday 11:00 AM until 12 Noon, Monday, June 16th at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 16th at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com