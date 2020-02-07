Mayor Bill Ketron proclaims Friday, February 7 as “Wear Red Day” in Rutherford County. The proclamation also recognizes the entire month of February as “American Heart Month.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. The organization seeks to save lives by raising awareness about cardiovascular disease, and “Wear Red Day” is a campaign aimed at doing just that!

The proclamation stated, “[We encourage] all residents to join the American Heart Association in fighting cardiovascular diseases by identifying symptoms and taking preventative measures that will increase survival rates and save thousands of lives each year.”

“We hope the community will participate by wearing red Friday,” said Mayor Ketron. “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by the disease at some point in their lives.”

You can get involved by wearing red and sharing your support by using the hashtag #WearRedDay on social media.

For more information about the American Heart Association’s campaign, signs or symptoms of cardiovascular disease, stroke, or heart attack, please visit www.goredforwomen.org.