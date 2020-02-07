Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) had a busy Wednesday night, completing six water rescues from vehicles and one from a house.

Heavy rainfall resulted in flash flooding all over the county, causing several road closures and high water areas. RCFR and mutual aid partner LaVergne Fire Rescue Department responded to six water rescues where people were assisted out of their vehicles.

RCFR reported a total of three people and a dog being rescued from their home located at 10669 South Windrow Road. The family was able to find shelter for the night at a local church and returned this morning as waters receded to survey damage and tend to animals.

Several other water rescues calls were canceled due to the vehicles being able to leave prior to responders arriving on scene.

“On top of those water rescues, RCFR responded to 39 non-water related medical calls and motor vehicle accidents within a 24-hour time period,” said RCFR Captain Matthew Lupo.

“It is imperative that people heed the warnings from emergency management and other public safety agencies,” said Lupo. “’Turn Around, Don’t Drown’ is not just a catchy phrase, it’s a serious statement meant to keep drivers in our community safe, as well as first responders who might have to attempt to rescue them.”