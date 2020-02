Rutherford County Schools

The Siegel High School Choir recently performed for Governor Bill Lee at the Governor’s Civics Seal mini-grant kickoff held at the Tennessee State Museum in downtown Nashville.

The governor took time to congratulate each student individually following the performance.

For more information about Siegel’s Choir, contact Brenda Gregory at gregoryb@rcschools.net or Gerald Patton at pattong@rcschools.net.