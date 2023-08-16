Madonna Cancels Nashville Show

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1
photo from Bridgestone Arena

Madonna’s December concert at Bridgestone Arena has been canceled. The concert was scheduled for Friday, December 22, 2023.

Bridgestone Arena shared, “CONCERT UPDATE: Due scheduling conflicts, Madonna’s show on December 22, 2023 at Bridgestone Arena has been cancelled.”

Ticket holders will receive a refund for this date at the original point of purchase.

Live Nation announced on Tuesday most of the North American tour dates for Madonna were rescheduled after the tour was delayed in July. Unfortunately, Nashville was one of four cities that have been canceled for this tour.

They stated, “Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts a few shows noted below will be canceled. Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future.”

Previous articleTop 5 Stories From Aug 16, 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here