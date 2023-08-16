Top 5 Stories From Aug 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 16, 2023.
Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee shop, is coming to Murfreesboro, according to its website. Read More.
Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.
Redstone Federal Credit Union held its ribbon cutting on July 13, 2023, at 5525 Franklin Road, Suite A in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Defendant Joshua Hallmon, 27, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury on all 12 counts he faced for a string of violent crimes he committed in Murfreesboro and Franklin, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.
Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. Read More.