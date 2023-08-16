Top 5 Stories From Aug 16, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 16, 2023.

1Dutch Bros Coming to Murfreesboro

Photo Source- Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee shop, is coming to Murfreesboro, according to its website. Read More.

2Rutherford County SROs Offer Free Driving Classes for Students, Parents

Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.

3Ribbon Cutting: Redstone Federal Credit Union in Murfreesboro

Redstone Federal Credit Union
Photo by Rutherford County Chamber

Redstone Federal Credit Union held its ribbon cutting on July 13, 2023, at 5525 Franklin Road, Suite A in Murfreesboro. Read more.

4Suspect Convicted for July 2020 Violent Crime Spree in Murfreesboro, Franklin

 

Defendant Joshua Hallmon, 27, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury on all 12 counts he faced for a string of violent crimes he committed in Murfreesboro and Franklin, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee. Read more.

5Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k Registration Opens

Registration is open for the Town of Smyrna’s Annual Top Gun Night Run 6k benefitting the Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial. Read More.

