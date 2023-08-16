Suspect Convicted for July 2020 Violent Crime Spree in Murfreesboro, Franklin

Defendant Joshua Hallmon, 27, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was convicted Tuesday by a federal jury on all 12 counts he faced for a string of violent crimes he committed in Murfreesboro and Franklin, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Hallmon and two co-defendants, Charles Melvin Walker and Walter Lee Williams, were charged by a federal grand jury in May 2021 with multiple counts of Hobbs Act robbery, carjacking, kidnapping, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Additionally, Hallmon was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Prior to trial, Walker and Williams both pleaded guilty to all charges against them.

The charges in this case related to a crime spree that spanned from July 6 to July 27, 2020, involving the armed robberies of Twice Daily and Mapco gas stations in Murfreesboro on July 6 and July 23, 2020. Then, on the night of July 26-27, 2020, Hallmon and his co-defendants committed an armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro, attempted to commit a second armed carjacking in Franklin, and committed a third armed carjacking and kidnapping in Murfreesboro in which Williams shot the victim in the face.