Titans Agree to Terms with DL Michael Dwumfour, Waive LB Zach McCloud

EAGAN, Minn. – The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour.

Also, the Titans have waived linebacker Zach McCloud.

Dwumfour, who played at Michigan and Rutgers in college, has spent time with the Jets, Texans, 49ers and Browns in the NFL. Over his NFL career, he has recorded 13 tackles, half a sack and one fumble recovery in 12 career games.

Dwumfour (6-1, 296) initially signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Titans begin joint practices with the Vikings here today in Minnesota.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

