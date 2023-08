On Friday, August 18, 2023, traffic lanes will be switched on Jefferson Pike across the I-840 bridge.

The contractor will start at 9:00 AM and is scheduled to be completed by 3:00 PM.

The signal heads at the ramp intersections will be moved to match up with the new lane pattern.

Please use extreme caution in this area.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works Dept. @ 615-459-9766.