Sounds Start Homestand with 7-4 Loss to Charlotte

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Sounds (60-52, 20-19) started off the six-game homestand with a loss, falling 7-4 to the last place Charlotte Knights (42-73, 7-33) on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Right-hander Evan McKendry (9-4, 4.01) will try and turn the tide against the Knights as the Sounds starter Wednesday. He’ll face right-hander Luis Patiño (3-5, 7.21). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Keston Hiura’s last at-bat single extended his on-base streak to 13 games. During the span, Hiura’s hitting .319 (16-for-51) with three doubles, two homers, 15 RBI and a .858 OPS.

Rehabbing Milwaukee first baseman Rowdy Tellez went 2-for-5 with a run, double and RBI. It was his first multi-hit game on rehab assignment and first hit since game one of a doubleheader on Thursday at Indianapolis. Tellez has been on Milwaukee’s 10-day injured list since July 5 with right forearm inflammation and a left ring finger injury.

Charlotte’s win snapped a six-game losing streak and was their first win in a series opener since June 20 vs. Louisville.

Source: Nashville Sounds

