Summertime Blues Enforcement for I-24 Happening Wednesday

Teams of law enforcement officers will watch for aggressive drivers during the second “Summertime Blues” Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies will watch for drivers who speed, drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, hold cell phones to talk and text and other traffic offenses.

Extra troopers and drivers will conduct the enforcement event from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. from the Davidson County line to the Coffee County line.

“The task will be to conduct traffic management and enforcement to gain and maintain physical influence on I-24 in Rutherford County,” Vinson said. “Our purpose is to identify, stop and prevent aggressive driving during the six-hour block of saturation while creating a prolonged deterrent in the county on I-24.”

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over for stopped officers during the operation.