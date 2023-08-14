Rutherford County SROs Offer Free Driving Classes for Students, Parents

Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year, said SRO Chad Dodson.

“The risk of motor vehicle crashes is higher among teens aged 16–19 than among any other age group,” Dodson said. “Per mile driven, teen drivers in this age group are nearly three times as likely as drivers aged 20 or older to be in a fatal crash.”

The Defense Response Improving Vehicle Education course teaches students about defensive driving by an online class and by driving on a course taught by SROs and teaches parents how to help their children improve their driving.

Students must be enrolled in Rutherford County Schools.

These three classes offered include:

• A two-day class for students consisting of an online class Friday night and a Saturday driving class where students will drive on a driving course. Students must have a learner’s permit or a driver’s license.

“This program could help on insurance costs, but it depends on the insurance company,” Dodson said.

The two-day drive class will be online from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays Oct. 20-21, Nov. 17-18, Jan. 26-27, March 15-16 or May 10-11.

• An online education class only for students.

These classes will be online from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 8, April 12 or May 3.

• An online parent class designed to help parents teach their child to be a defensive driver since they will be their primary driving instructor.

Parents may take the online class from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 1, Nov. 3, Jan. 19, April 5 or May 17.

Students and parents interested in the class should email Dodson at cdodson@rcsotn.org for a registration packet and include the dates they want to take the class.