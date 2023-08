Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a theft case at Walgreens on Old Fort Pkwy where more than $1,000 worth of over-the-counter pharmacy items were stolen on Aug. 2.

A similar theft occurred the same day at the Medical Center Pkwy.

Detectives would like to question a person of interest who was in both businesses during the time of the thefts. If you know this man, please contact Detective Ray Worden at 629-201-5637.