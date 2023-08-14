Belmont Men’s Basketball Defeats Madrid Select in Opening Game of Foreign Tour

MADRID, Spain – – Belmont University men’s basketball defeated Madrid Select, 99-97, Sunday from Indoor Norte Caja Mágica.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie led four Bruins in double figures with 22 points and five assists in 16 minutes.

Cade Tyson had 20 points and six rebounds while Isaiah Walker added 18 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Malik Dia had 11 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.

Aidan Braccia and Jake Dykstra each made a pair of 3-point field goals off the bench.

Belmont made 10 3-point field goals and handed out 23 assists.

12 Bruins played, with no player logging more than 19 minutes.

Belmont will play CC Basketball Academy Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Valencia.

Belmont University men’s basketball has been a postseason fixture the last two decades, including nine berths to the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins have won 20 conference championships since 2006 – third-most nationally over that span (Gonzaga, Kansas). Belmont has won 20 or more games in 13 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon) and 19 or more games in 18 consecutive seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State). Belmont is among select programs with two or more first-round selections in the NBA Draft over the last five years (Ben Sheppard, Dylan Windler). Belmont University men’s basketball boasts an NCAA-leading 19 CoSIDA Academic All-America selections since 2001 and is the only NCAA Division I program to make the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) Honor Roll every year of existence.

Source: Belmont Sports

