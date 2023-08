Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee shop is coming to Murfreesboro, according to its website.

The coffee shop will be located at 3255 Memorial Boulevard.

On the menu, you will find an assortment of coffee drinks, energy drink, smoothies, along with an assortment of pastries.

This will be the shop’s third location in Rutherford County, joining the two locations in Smyrna.

Dutch Bros has not released an official grand opening date.