Tennessee Titans vs. Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) will spend extended time with the reigning NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (0-1) this week, traveling to the Twin Cities for joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday and a preseason matchup on Saturday.

The Titans are scheduled to arrive in Minnesota on Tuesday. Practices on Wednesday and Thursday will take place at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center (2600 Vikings Circle, Eagan, Minn.) and begin at noon CDT.

TENNESSEE TITANS vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Saturday, August 19 (U.S. Bank Stadium)

7:00 PM CDT

NETWORK: WKRN News 2

Play-by-Play: Paul Burmeister

Analyst: Charles Davis

Sideline Reporter: Cory Curtis

WATCH TITANS vs VIKINGS ON MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE

For fans in the local market, the game will be available to watch on mobile devices via the Titans Mobile App and TennesseeTitans.com, as well as the NFL Plus and Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) regardless of mobile provider.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. If it is available to watch on local TV, it will be available to watch in the Titans app and website. iOS mobile web and app users should “Allow Location Access” (Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari). Data charges may apply.

