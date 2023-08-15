Top 5 Stories From Aug 15, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from August 15, 2023.
Teen drivers and their parents may enroll in free driving classes taught by Sheriff’s School Resource Officers during this school year. Read more.
Richard Alberts has worked in food service for almost 50 years, but never for himself. Always for someone else. That is until now. Read more.
Burger joint Hwy 55 will expand into Murfreesboro, reports Whatnownashville.com. Read more.
The Murfreesboro Police Department issued an accuracy alert regarding a social media post. Recently, there has been a report on social media of the attempted kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman by two males, in their 30s, while taking out the trash near her workplace. Read More.
Murfreesboro detectives are investigating a theft case at Walgreens on Old Fort Pkwy where more than $1,000 worth of over-the-counter pharmacy items were stolen on Aug. 2. Read More.