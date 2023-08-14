Richard’s Kitchen Opens in Former Blue Porch Location

Richard Alberts has worked in food service for almost 50 years, but never for himself. Always for someone else. He has used his talents to create great food in just about every type of kitchen that exists, from dorm food on college campuses to the exquisite fusion of flavors that come out of the kitchen of a high-end hotel. That is until now.

“It has been a lifelong dream of mine to own my own place,” said Alberts on his Facebook page. “I love seeing the enjoyment of people eating what I have created.”

His is sure to be a great replacement for the well-loved Blue Porch, at 113 W Lytle Street in Murfreesboro. He focuses on making everything from fresh ingredients and cooking from scratch.

Richard’s Kitchen is open at 7:00 a.m. serving a breakfast menu stocked with old-time Southern favorites, as well as more contemporary get-it-and-go modern fare. Focused on light fluffy biscuits, he makes everything from old-style biscuits and sausage gravy to biscuit sandwiches, including a fried bologna breakfast sandwich. He also makes a breakfast burrito of the week. For those who prefer something on the lighter side, he does have yogurt with berries and granola. And they have muffins.

Many of his lunch items begin with his homemade panini flatbread as a base. He offers three “house” options, a “Southern BLT,” his version of a club, or what he calls a “Smokin’ Panini.” It is a kind of build-your-own barbecue sandwich. There is a choice of pulled pork, smoked chicken or smoked bologna topped with caramelized onions, their house barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese and coleslaw.

Anyone who prefers to build their own sandwich has a large array of meats, cheeses and toppings to create their masterpiece. Bread choices include his panini flatbread, a regular wrap, a gluten free wrap, a croissant, or focaccia.

Sandwiches are served with chips, their house-made potato salad, or coleslaw.

Alberts also offers several salad options or an amazing stuffed baked potato that is bursting with goodies like butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon bits, smoked chicken and pulled pork. It can all be topped with their special barbecue sauce.

The desserts are what dazzle. Just looking at them makes the mouth water. Shooters of the day include chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries, Oreo fluff, and lemon icebox with graham crackers. Desserts are always changing, but there has also been banana pudding, chocolate bundt cake, chocolate chip zucchini cake, and always a favorite rice crispy treats.

A friend of the owners of Blue Porch, Alberts looks forward to being a part of the downtown community. He has loved cooking ever since he was a child helping his grandmother in the kitchen, and enjoys sharing his love with his customers.

He already has fans. Said one reviewer, “My eight-year-old wanted to make sure we gave you five stars, Richard, since you made his sandwich, JUST right!”

Richard’s Kitchen is located at 113 W Lytle Street in Murfreesboro, right across from the Rutherford County Judicial Building.