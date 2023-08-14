6 Live Shows this Week – August 14, 2023

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band
Friday, August 18, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 John Rep Lewis Way, Nashville
Cinderella frontman, Tom Keifer announced a tour this year with the last stop being in Nashville. Special guests will be Winger and John Corabi.
23 Doors Away
Friday, August 18, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue South, Nashville
3 Doors Down will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their debut album “The Better Life” this summer by hitting major markets in amphitheaters across the US for The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour. Special guests will be Seether.
3Incubus
Wednesday, August 16, 7:15 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
The GRAMMY nominated rock band will be coming to Franklin this week with special guests Paris Jackson and Badflower.
4Counting Crows
Monday, August 14, 7:30 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
After seven years, Adam Duritz and Counting Crows released Butter Miracle: Suite One in May 2021 to rave reviews. The band also kicked off their first tour since 2018 “The Butter Miracle Tour” in 2021, with sell-out performances.
5Colt Ford
Thursday, August 17, 7 pm
Skydeck at Fifth and Broadway, 5055 Broadway, Nashville
By 2019, Colt Ford built a series of staggering successes as he rose to mainstream notoriety. He notched five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart with Declaration of Independence bowing at #1 in 2012.
6Ocean Valley
Monday, August 14, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue North, Nashville
Ocean Valley is an Australian rock band comprised of Baden Donegal, Angus Goodwin, Lach Galbraith, Mitch Galbraith, Nic Blom and Tom O’Brien. Their style of music has been described as rock and reggae fusion.
