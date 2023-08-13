Burger Joint Hwy 55 to Expand into Murfreesboro

By
Donna Vissman
-
0
1

Burger joint Hwy 55 will expand into Murfreesboro, reports Whatnownashville.com.

To be located at 5131 Franklin Road, Whatnownashville.com reports the restaurant will open in early 2024.

Hwy 55 is a retro-themed diner, featuring an open grill concept. The menu features burgers, cheesesteaks, frozen custard, chicken platters, and more.

Hwy 55 has locations in Tennessee in Nolensville, Spring Hill, Lewisburg, Gallatin, Shelbyville, Lawrenceburg, Fayetteville, Tullahoma and Crossville.

Typical hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm.

Find the latest updates here.

Previous articleOBITUARY: James Carmack McWhirter
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here