Murfreesboro Police Issue Accuracy Alert Regarding Attempted Kidnapping Social Media Post

The Murfreesboro Police Department issued an accuracy alert regarding a social media post. Recently, there has been a report on social media of the attempted kidnapping of a 20-year-old woman by two males, in their 30s, while taking out the trash near her workplace. The Murfreesboro Police Department cannot determine the origin of this social media post and have not received any reports that fit the circumstances contained in the post. If you know the person who originated the post, please notify police.

“If this were true, the police department would have already notified the public,” said Murfreesboro Public Safety Public Officer Larry Flowers. “The safety and security of our residents are always of the utmost importance.”