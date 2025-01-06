Local Pie Bakery Papa C Pies Announces Closure on January 25, 2025

After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Founded in 2009 by Chad Collier, the bakery has delighted customers with treasured family recipes passed down from Collier’s grandmother, Elsie Mae. From holiday gatherings to special occasions, Papa C Pies’ signature creations have been a cherished part of local celebrations. Below, Chad shares a farewell message to his customers.

Dear Papa C Pies Customers,

After 15 wonderful years of serving our community with handmade, from-scratch family

recipe creations, we are announcing the bittersweet decision to close Papa C Pies

Bakery on January 25, 2025. This decision was not made lightly. Rising costs for

ingredients, labor, and other essentials have made it increasingly challenging to grow

our business to the next level.

Life is often compared to a book—not a single story but a collection of chapters and

seasons. As this season closes, I look forward to beginning the next one, dedicating

more of my time to my young family and supporting my aging parents. I have cherished

being a part of the community where I grew up. Our bakery has been more than a

business; it has been a family, a dream, and a place where love and hard work were

baked into every creation.

Supporting small businesses remains more important than ever, as they are the

backbone of our communities and the foundation of meaningful connections. I highly

encourage you to visit our neighboring local small businesses, some of which have

recently opened near our retail store:

615 Aesthetics

Andy Kim Hair Salon

Authentic Brazilian Wax

Chetzels Bakehouse

Hody’s Florist

Jane’s Cake & Baking Supply

Maniacs Chicken

R.B.’s Cyclery

Wild and Well Health Emporium by Dani Williamson

Before we officially close, we invite you to visit us one last time and stock up on your

favorite Papa C Pies before our final day of service on January 25, 2025. As we

close this chapter, we are filled with immense gratitude and pride for the products we’ve

created and the relationships we’ve built.

Thank you for your support, loyalty, and the memories that made Papa C Pies such a

cherished part of this community.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Chad Collier

Owner, Papa C Pies Bakery

