Local Pie Bakery Papa C Pies Announces Closure on January 25, 2025

After 15 years of serving handcrafted pies in Franklin, beloved local bakery Papa C Pies is closing its doors. Founded in 2009 by Chad Collier, the bakery has delighted customers with treasured family recipes passed down from Collier’s grandmother, Elsie Mae. From holiday gatherings to special occasions, Papa C Pies’ signature creations have been a cherished part of local celebrations. Below, Chad shares a farewell message to his customers.
Dear Papa C Pies Customers,
After 15 wonderful years of serving our community with handmade, from-scratch family
recipe creations, we are announcing the bittersweet decision to close Papa C Pies
Bakery on January 25, 2025. This decision was not made lightly. Rising costs for
ingredients, labor, and other essentials have made it increasingly challenging to grow
our business to the next level.
Life is often compared to a book—not a single story but a collection of chapters and
seasons. As this season closes, I look forward to beginning the next one, dedicating
more of my time to my young family and supporting my aging parents. I have cherished
being a part of the community where I grew up. Our bakery has been more than a
business; it has been a family, a dream, and a place where love and hard work were
baked into every creation.
Supporting small businesses remains more important than ever, as they are the
backbone of our communities and the foundation of meaningful connections. I highly
encourage you to visit our neighboring local small businesses, some of which have
recently opened near our retail store:
- 615 Aesthetics
- Andy Kim Hair Salon
- Authentic Brazilian Wax
- Chetzels Bakehouse
- Hody’s Florist
- Jane’s Cake & Baking Supply
- Maniacs Chicken
- R.B.’s Cyclery
- Wild and Well Health Emporium by Dani Williamson
Before we officially close, we invite you to visit us one last time and stock up on your
favorite Papa C Pies before our final day of service on January 25, 2025. As we
close this chapter, we are filled with immense gratitude and pride for the products we’ve
created and the relationships we’ve built.
Thank you for your support, loyalty, and the memories that made Papa C Pies such a
cherished part of this community.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Chad Collier
Owner, Papa C Pies Bakery
