Subway Kicks Off 2025 with New Meal of the Day

Jan. 6, 2025 – Subway kicks off the New Year with its new Meal of the Day, celebrating its most beloved subs and reinforcing that you don’t need to compromise quality for value. The Meal of the Day allows guests to make every meal their own seven days a week with freshly prepared Subway ingredients, all at a great price.

Guests can order the Meal of the Day as a six-inch sub for $6.99 or a footlong for $9.99, alongside a choice of two cookies or a bag of chips and a small fountain drink*. Every day features a different Subway favorite:

Monday – Cold Cut Combo®

Tuesday – All-Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki®

Wednesday – Meatball Marinara

Thursday – All-New Baja Chipotle Chicken

Friday – Tuna

Saturday – The Ultimate B.M.T.®

Sunday – The Philly

New Baja Bliss Collection

Subway is also introducing two all-new subs starring its bold and zesty Baja Chipotle sauce – one of the most ordered sauces on the menu. The Baja Bliss Collection is available for a limited time only, and brings out the best in this Southwestern-inspired fan favorite:

The all-new Baja Bliss subs are available with Chicken or Freshly Sliced Turkey and made with Artisan Italian Bread, packed with fresh veggies, topped with Subway’s SubKrunch™ and finished with Baja Chipotle sauce to achieve the perfect blend of cheesy, crunchy and smoky Baja Bliss.

Since Subway fans can’t get enough Baja Chipotle sauce, Subway is bringing back its Miss Vickie’s® Baja Chipotle potato chips, inspired by the sauce’s bold flavors. Like the rest of the Baja Bliss collection, they are available for a limited time only and exclusively at Subway.

To learn more about Subway’s new Meal of the Day, visit Subway.com, the Subway App or your nearest Subway restaurant.

Source: Subway

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email