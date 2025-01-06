Cumberland Wrestling Ranked No. 24 in NAIA Top 25

LEBANON, Tenn. January 3, 2025 – Cumberland Wrestling ranks No. 24 in the fourth NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, released on Friday by the national office.

Cumberland has started their dual season off 3-0 with dominant wins over RV Truett-McConnell, RV Brewton Parker, and Pikeville. The Phoenix are gearing up for the conference season to get going starting next Wednesday on the road at Midway before hosting Rio Grande on Friday for their home opener.

The Phoenix remain with five wrestlers ranked individually in the individual Top 25 rankings per weight class: Elijah Griffin, Victor Guzman, Anthony Pyron, Rocco Horvath, and Tyler Rowland. Griffin and Guzman hold down No. 14 and No. 15 in the 149-weight class. Pyron ranks No. 15 at 174. Horvath is 18th at 184. Rowland ranks No. 22 at 197.

Grand View has reclaimed the No. 1 ranking followed by Life who has slipped back to No. 2. Southeastern holds put at No. 3. Conference rival the Cumberlands moves up to No. 4 after knocking off Life and Embry-Riddle rounds out the Top 5 at No. 5.

Around the Mid-South, the Patriots are the highest-ranked at No. 4. Campbellsville checked in at No. 7. The Phoenix are the next ranked at No. 24. Lindsey Wilson, Rio Grande, and Midway each landed in the receiving votes category of the poll.

Source: Cumberland

