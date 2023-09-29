Lady Vols To Host USA Women’s National Team On Nov. 5

The USA Basketball Women’s National Team program announced Thursday it will play a pair of exhibition games against college teams, and one of those contests will take place in Knoxville against Kellie Harper ‘s Lady Vols on Nov. 5, 2023.

Tennessee and the USA National Team will meet on that Sunday at 6 p.m. ET in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Lady Vol season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase seats first for this game. Tickets will go on sale to the general public via AllVols.com on Wednesday, Oct. 4. 2023.

Source: UT Sports

