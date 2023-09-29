Firehouse Subs King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich Returns

Guests asked, and Firehouse Subs ® listened. After a hiatus of more than eight years, the brand is celebrating the sweet return of the King’s Hawaiian® Pork & Slaw Sandwich. Available for a limited time only in U.S. locations, the sandwich features slow-smoked pulled pork, melted pepper jack cheese, and sweet and tangy slaw all on a King’s Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Bun.

“For more than eight years, guests have been continuously sending us messages asking us to bring back the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw,” said Yosef Hojchman, Chief Marketing Officer at Firehouse Subs. “We’re thrilled to finally deliver! And, give them a sandwich they’ve been asking for while also giving back to those impacted in the Hawaii wildfires, because we know our guests share our passion for supporting local communities.”

The return of this sweet and savory menu item is made even sweeter with the perfect pairing, the new, island-inspired Tropical Cherry Lime-Aid. The Tropical Cherry Lime-Aid features the same, original Firehouse Subs recipe with a pineapple flavored twist and is available in original, sparkling, zero sugar and sparkling zero sugar.

To continue our commitment to public safety, a portion of every purchase of the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich will go to the Hawaii Disaster Relief Fund established by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.* The funds raised will help support disaster relief and recovery efforts by providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and those affected by the devastating wildfires in Lahaina and Maui this summer.

Founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has provided more than $79 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to provide lifesaving equipment, training and funding to first responders and public safety organizations.

The King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich is now available at participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant or pick up via the app.

*Firehouse of America, LLC, and FIREHOUSE SUBS® suppliers will together donate 0.5% of purchases of the King’s Hawaiian Pork & Slaw Sandwich (either a la carte or as part of a combo) at FIREHOUSE SUBS® locations to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide disaster relief and recovery in Hawaii.

