Road Construction and Lane Closures 9-29-10-5-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

September 28 – October 4, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 (L.M. 12.01)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-24 EB at mile marker 44 for

overhead sign footing demo and clean up.

On call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

 9/28 – 9/30, Continuously 12 a.m. – 9 a.m. There will be a lane shift to repair and replace

damaged concrete at Exit 40 EB on ramp to I-24 EB. Ramp will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY 1-24

Survey- Median Jersey Barrier Catch Basins

 10/8, 5 a.m. – 8 a.m., There will be lane closure and rolling road blocks on I-24 to reinstall Lane

Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling road blocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the

Davidson County line (LM 7.15)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime Lane closures to for guardrail installation, milling

and paving operations. (MM 184-191)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for striping operations.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 10/2 & 10/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are

tentatively scheduled for 10/2 and 10/4 at 1pm.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an

AT&T duct bank

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for

conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

 Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in

both directions for pavement markings. (MM 135 – 149)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (L.M. 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40

over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (L.M. 16.14).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the

I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Blvd (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit

for bridge repair activities.

 LOOK AHEAD: 10/6 continuously until 10/9

o 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Northbound and 6 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound, There will be weekend lane

closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain

open during the day and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

 10/1 – 10/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary interstate closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit

117. Traffic will be ran up and down the exit. Only one direction of interstate will be closed at a time

while bridge demo is being completed. SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 9/28, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for releasing overhang jacks on

bridge.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from LM 55.4 to LM 56.0

for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for pavement markings.

 9/29 at 8 p.m. continuously until 10/2 at 5 a.m., The exit ramp from I-840 EB to Sulphur Springs

(Exit 57) will be closed for concrete ramp repairs. A signed detour will be in place

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

 10/2 – 10/4, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be two lanes in each direction closed on SR-1 (Broadway)

between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave for striping. This shift will reduce the bridge down to 1 lane in

each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Flat sheet sign and footer installation

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The resurfacing on SR 24 (Lebanon Road) from near Stones River Road(LM 21.90) to Highland View

Drive (LM 23.83).

 Daily, (excl. weekends), 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent, alternating lane and ramp

closures on SR 24(US 70), (Lebanon Rd), for utility adjustments and milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and ramp closures, in both

directions, on SR 155 from SR 1 to near NERR Railroad underpass for milling, thermoplastic and

loop wires.

The resurfacing on SR 155 from Brick Church Pike to I-65

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Briley Parkway, from Brick

Church Pike to I-65, for resurfacing activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk at the I-40 overpass to install

AT&T an duct bank.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 52

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving on I-65.

 10/1 – 10/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 52 will be closed from LM 6.7 to LM 6.9 EB & WB for bridge

demolition.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures for installation of epoxy overlay at

bridge over Dry Fork Creek.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for pavement markings.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Compton Road (16.73) to Cainsville Pike (20.50)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activites.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 9/28, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Industrial Blvd will be closed for grading operations. A signed detour will be

in place.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Middle TN Blvd for waterline

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR-266 at the intersection of Weakley

Lane and SR-102

 9/29 at 8 p.m. continuously until 10/2 at 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions to

shift traffic to replace concrete pavement with asphalt. One lane in each direction will remain

open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.

21.36)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S.31A (S.R. 11) from the Rutherford County Line (L.M. 0) to S.R. 96

(Murfreesboro Rd.) (L.M. 7.41), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Wilson Pk from Church St to near Raintree Pkwy for

milling, paving, and striping.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62)

 LOOK AHEAD: 10/7 continuously until 10/15, There will be a full closure of Wilson Pk to lower the

alignment, build a temporary lane shift, and install catch basins.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair as Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating Lane closure in both directions (MM95-97)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Mill and Fill/ Infrared Pothole Repair As Needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane closure in both directions, MM 98-103

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving Eastbound

 9/28, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Left Lane Closure for Milling and Paving Operations