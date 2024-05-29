International Folk Fest Returns to Murfreesboro June 2-9

Murfreesboro’s International Folkloric Society, a non-profit organization formed in 1986, announces the arrival of musicians and dancers from Mexico, United Kingdom, and Czech Republic on June 2, 2024.

The guest folk troupes will be joined by festival hosts, Rutherford County’s Cripple Creek Cloggers, and The Slim Chance Band, Rob Pearcy, Director. The International Folkfest began in 1982 and this will be the 42nd anniversary. Approximately 75 dancers and musicians will visit and perform in the middle Tennessee area June 2-9. Troupes will have public performances in Nashville, Smyrna, Tullahoma, Bell Buckle, and various locations in Murfreesboro. For a full schedule of public performances, as well as information on all performing troupes, see https://www.mboro-international-folkfest.org/index.html.

All groups will share dances and music at a welcome party hosted by Susan and Ricky Gulley. During their Murfreesboro stay, participating troupes will tour historical, educational, cultural, and scenic sites in middle Tennessee. Each troupe will have its own local guides and buses for the week. Officials representing local, state and U.S. governments will be invited for traditional gift exchanges. Diplomats from the embassies of the countries attending have been invited.

International Folkfest was the first of its kind in the U.S. Beginning in 1973, Cripple Creek Cloggers began to represent the U.S. in other countries’ festivals. Their experiences were so positive that a group of interested folks founded the International Folkfest in Murfreesboro. The International Folkloric Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so planning is a labor of love for those involved. Interested people are always welcome to participate in planning.

Major sponsors include Middle Tennessee Electric, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the Rutherford County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Additional funding is appreciated.

