Tennessee Athletics Captures Third Consecutive SEC All-Sports Trophy

Tennessee Athletics etched its name into the record book, becoming just the second school to capture three consecutive SEC All-Sports titles, presented by USA Today Network.

“I am so proud of our exceptional student-athletes, coaches, and staff, as well as the unwavering support of our fans and donors here on Rocky Top,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “Securing the SEC All-Sports Trophy for the third consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved. As we press forward in our journey at Tennessee, this sustained competitive excellence ignites our determination to pursue even greater accomplishments!”

Tennessee Athletics becoming the top athletics department in the SEC coincides with White taking over the department’s lead in 2021.

Four Tennessee teams captured SEC championships in 2023-24, headlined by No. 1 baseball sweeping both the regular season and tournament titles. Men’s basketball and softball also won regular-season SEC titles. Tennessee became the first school in SEC history to win a men’s basketball, baseball, and softball SEC championship in the same year.

Under White’s leadership, Tennessee has won 12 SEC titles since the spring of 2021. In the four years before White’s arrival, UT won two SEC championships.

Tennessee also finished first in the SEC Men’s All-Sports standings and second in the SEC Women’s All-Sports standings.

Tennessee joined Florida as the only school to win multiple SEC All-Sports titles.

In its first full academic year under White, Tennessee secured its first-ever SEC Overall All-Sports Trophy in 2022.

Last year, the second full academic year under White’s leadership, Tennessee became just the second SEC school to capture both the men’s and women’s titles in the same year.

2023-24 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Kentucky

10. South Carolina

11. Mississippi State

12. Vanderbilt

13. Mississippi

14. Missouri

2023-24 Men’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Tennessee, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Alabama, 4. Florida, 5. Auburn, 6. Arkansas, 7. Georgia, 8. Kentucky, 9. Mississippi State, 10. LSU, 11. Mississippi, 12. South Carolina, 13. Vanderbilt, 14. Missouri.

2023-24 Women’s All-Sports Standings: 1. Texas A&M, 2. Tennessee, 3. Arkansas, 4. Florida, 5. LSU, 6. Georgia, 7. South Carolina, 8. Auburn, 9. Mississippi State, 10. Vanderbilt, 11. Alabama,12. Kentucky,13. Mississippi, 14. Missouri.

Source: UT Sports

