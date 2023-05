A 4-year-old girl is in very critical condition after the car she was riding in came under fire in an apparent targeted shooting at Dickerson Pike and Douglas Avenue.

The 22-year-old male driver, who was wounded in the arm, then drove to a Dollar Store parking lot. Two-year-old twins, a boy and girl, also were in the car at the time of the shooting were not seriously hurt.

If you have any information, please call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MORE CRIME NEWS