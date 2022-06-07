Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force, and Dickson Police.

Arrested in Dickson this afternoon just after checking out of a motel there are Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30. All are from Houston, Texas.

This morning, two of the defendants approached the victim from behind and told him to not do anything stupid and hand over the money. Detectives were able to determine that one of the getaway vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra, had been rented from Hertz. Using information provided from Hertz, detectives, with the assistance of aviation units, discovered the Hyundai and a maroon Jeep that accompanied it parked at the Motel 6 in Dickson. Detectives watched as what appeared to be cash was loaded into the Jeep. When the Dugas couple and Riley pulled away from the motel in the Jeep, and as Alton drove away in the Hyundai, Dickson Police moved in with the assistance of the Nashville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The vehicles pulled over and the four were taken into custody without incident. Cash was recovered.

The four are being charged federally. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether they committed similar robberies elsewhere.