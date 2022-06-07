CMA Fest, a four-day event featuring live music and interactive events in downtown Nashville including Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, takes place June 9 – 12, 2022.
If you want to check out the festival, here is some information on how to get around the festival, rideshare information and where to park.
Complimentary Shuttles Open to Four Day Pass Holders
Fan Fair X (Music City Center) | On 6th Ave S at Demonbreun
Bridgestone Arena Plaza | On Broadway between Rep John Lewis Way and 6th Ave S
Walk of Fame Park / Fan Alley | On 4th Ave S between Broadway and Demonbreun St
Near Riverfront Stage | At the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave
Nissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A
Nighttime Shuttle Stop Locations (8pm–1am):
Nissan Stadium | On Russell St between S 2nd St and S 1st St near Parking Lot A
2nd Ave North (two stops) | On the corner of Commerce St and 2nd Ave N, and on the corner of Commerce St and Rep John Lewis Way
Four-day parking passes are now sold out.
For guests with disabilities, CMA Fest sells accessible parking spaces located in parking lot A on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 1-800-262-3378 for more information. The CMA Fest-issued disability parking pass and your government-issued disability placard or license plate must both be displayed at all times.
WeGo Train Saturday Night
WeGo Public Transit is running a special round-trip train service on Saturday, June 11, departing Lebanon at 4PM and arriving at the Riverfront Station in downtown Nashville at 5PM, making five stops on the way at Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations. The train departs downtown back to Lebanon at midnight. Tickets can only be purchased in advance for $17. Buy tickets here.
Rideshare Pickup and Drop Off Points
- North Side of Korean Veterans Blvd from 1st Ave to 7th Ave
- 7th Ave N from Broadway to Commerce St
- Woodland St between S 1st St and S 2nd St
- Sylvan St between S 2nd St and Crutcher St
Parking in Downtown Nashville
Before heading to the festival, you can take a look at this interactive map which will give you available parking spots in downtown Nashville. Garages typically used for CMA Fest include Music City Center, Frist Center, Gleaves Street, Cummins Station, and more.
Find the map here.