Former High School Wrestling Coach Arrested On Multiple Child Exploitation Charges

Williamson County, TN – On May 7, 2025, Dickson County resident, Geston Gordon, a former girls wrestling coach at Fairview High School, was taken into custody following indictment by a Dickson County Grand Jury on a range of serious child exploitation charges including:

• Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

• Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)

• Exploitation of a Minor Under 13 (15 counts)

• Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (3 counts)

The investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from about a 13-year-old female in Ohio who was being extorted online for nude images. Digital forensics linked the suspect’s activity to Williamson County, Tennessee.

Once Ohio investigators confirmed the suspect’s employment, Williamson County school officials were notified.

The school district acted without delay to suspend Gordon from his position and immediately contacted the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williamson County International Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigator Paul Lusk, worked closely with the Dickson County District Attorney’s Office to bring this case forward for indictment. Gordon is being held at the Detention Center in Dickson on a $200,000 bond.

“This arrest is the result of determined investigative work and effective collaboration between our office and the Dickson County District Attorney’s Office,” said Sheriff Jeff Hughes. “We remain committed to protecting children from predators—wherever they may be.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

