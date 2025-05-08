Strong Storms Possible Thursday 5-8-2025

A chance of scattered strong to severe storms is possible across Middle Tennessee Thursday afternoon. Hail and winds are the biggest concerns.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
