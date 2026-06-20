Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for June 20, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from June 13 through June 20, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local restaurant news and health inspection scores, here’s what’s happening in food and drink this week in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee. More Eat & Drink News

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Dirty Sodas Lineup for Summer Scooter’s Coffee debuts a new Dirty Sodas lineup for summer, blending sweet cream with unexpected flavors in three limited-time combinations. Published: June 20, 2026 – Read more

Hardee’s Offers Free Biscuits for Low Gas Tanks Hardee’s launches “Running on Full,” giving free breakfast biscuits to drivers with a near-empty gas tank through July 2. Published: June 19, 2026 – Read more

Taco Bell Brings Fajita Flavor to Street Chalupas, Nacho Fries Taco Bell adds Fajita Street Chalupas and Chicken Fajita Nacho Fries to its menu nationwide for a limited time. Published: June 18, 2026 – Read more

Taste of Rutherford Returns to Oaklands Mansion for a Night of Local Flavor Tickets are on sale for Taste of Rutherford, a July 18 fundraiser at Oaklands Mansion featuring 20+ local restaurants. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read more

Burger Up to Close in Nashville’s 12South Neighborhood After 16 Years Burger Up will close its 12South location after 16 years, with its last day of service set for August 1. Published: June 17, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026 See which Rutherford County establishments earned a perfect 100 on their latest health inspections for June 9-16. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read more

Dairy Queen Celebrates Summer With 50-Cent Lemonades Dairy Queen launches new DQ Sparklers and DQ Coolers, plus a 50-cent medium drink deal through the DQ app until June 21. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. June 16, 2026 See the lowest food health inspection scores in Rutherford County for June 9-16, including Little Caesars at 66. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County June 16, 2026 Rutherford County food service and pool health inspection scores for June 9-16, 2026, are now available. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read more

McDonald’s Fried Apple Pie Returns June 23 for a Limited Time McDonald’s brings back its Fried Apple Pie nationwide June 23, timed to America’s 250th birthday celebrations. Published: June 16, 2026 – Read more

Domino’s Adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust To $9.99 Pizza Deal Domino’s adds Parmesan Stuffed Crust to its $9.99 Best Deal Ever, available on any pizza through July 26. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read more

Slim Chickens Adds Fried Cookie Dough Bites to Menu Slim Chickens debuts Fried Cookie Dough Bites with Hershey’s dipping sauce, first through the app, then chainwide. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl’s Rotating Menu for the Week of June 15, 2026 Crumbl’s weekly lineup for June 15-20 includes a new Root Beer Float Cookie and a Dubai-style chocolate cheesecake. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read more

Scooter’s Coffee Father’s Day Buy One, Get One Drink Deal Scooter’s Coffee offers a buy-one-get-one drink deal for Father’s Day, running June 19 through June 21 via the app. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read more

New Coffee Shop The Human Bean Opens in Murfreesboro Locally owned coffee shop The Human Bean opened June 10 on Memorial Blvd in Murfreesboro, serving coffee and smoothies. Published: June 15, 2026 – Read more

The Nation’s Largest Food Festival Is Headed to Nashville This August FoodieLand brings 200+ food vendors, artisan shops, games, and live music to Nashville Superspeedway August 28-30. Published: June 14, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email