As thunder rumbles to begin our morning, let’s look at what to expect today as the first of 2 weather systems arrives over the next 72 hours.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at noon today. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of our readership this morning. The main event for Middle Tennessee is expected to arrive around our afternoon drive home from work. Traffic is expected to be a mess the next few days.

FIND YOUR CLOSE TO HOME WEATHER WITH LIVE RADAR CLICK HERE

From The NWS:

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0002.220222T1800Z-220223T1800Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Goodlettsville, Crossville, Carthage, Smyrna, Lawrenceburg, McEwen, Clarksville, Pulaski, La Vergne, Coalmont, Altamont, Jamestown, Springfield, Linden, Waverly, Lewisburg, Columbia, Brentwood, Tullahoma, Woodbury, McMinnville, Nashville, Spencer, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Dickson, Waynesboro, South Carthage, Sparta, Smithville, Murfreesboro, Cookeville, New Johnsonville, Livingston, Lafayette, Franklin, Gainesboro, Hartsville, Allardt, Tennessee Ridge, Centerville, Dover, Byrdstown, Lobelville, Mount Juliet, Manchester, Lebanon, Clifton, Celina, Hendersonville, Hohenwald, Gordonsville, Shelbyville, Erin, and Gallatin 1236 PM CST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 511 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-231100- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 511 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight. Heavy rainfall embedded within an rainfall event will be possible through tonight which may lead to flooding/flash flooding concerns across mid state region. Also, some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes main concerns. Outside of thunderstorms, southerly winds around 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph will be possible today. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday. Heavy rainfall embedded within a rainfall event Wednesday night through Friday afternoon will be possible which may lead to flooding/flash flooding concerns across mid state region.

For Up to date Traffic Conditions in your area find your county below:

Williamson

Wilson

Sumner

Rutherford

Robertson

Maury

Dickson

Davidson

Cheatham