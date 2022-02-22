Update 2-22-2022 – Michael Dudley has been safely located.

On February 21, 46-year-old Michael Dudley was reported missing by a family member.

The family hasn’t heard from him since Dec. 23, 2021.

He was last known to reside at Motel Murfreesboro on NW Broad St. Dudley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a missing and endangered person.

Contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 629 201 5513 or email [email protected] with any information on Dudley’s whereabouts.