Five Bisons Earn Preseason Honors, Lipscomb Picked First In Coaches Poll

NASHVILLE – Lipscomb Men’s Soccer earned several preseason honors and was picked to win the league in the preseason coaches poll, the ASUN announced Thursday.

Hayes Wood was named Preseason Player of the Year while Nick Dang was voted Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The pair was also named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team. In addition, Luca Naumann, Tyrese Spicer and Malachi Jones were named to the Preseason All-ASUN Team.

Lipscomb’s five selections were the most of any team, followed by three selections from Stetson and two from Bellarmine. FGCU rounded things out with one selection.

The Bisons were once again atop the Preseason Coaches Poll with 7 first place votes and 63 points. FGCU was picked to finish second, followed by Central Arkansas and Stetson at three and four, respectively.

Wood was picked as the Preseason Player of the Year for the first time in his career after a 2022 campaign that saw the forward earn 2022 Second Team United Soccer Coaches All-Region honors and ASUN First Team All-Conference honors. Wood played and started in every match for the Bisons last season and was the second-leading scorer on the squad with eight goals, which also ranked second in the ASUN. He dished out three assists as well for 19 points on the season. Always clutch, Wood had three of Lipscomb’s game winners last season.

Dang was voted as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and is currently the reigning Freshman of the Year. In addition, Dang was named to the 2022 ASUN All-Freshman Team and was a member of the College Soccer News National All-Freshman First Team. Last season, Dang played and started in 17 matches for the Bisons. The center back was solid all season, helping anchor a back line that posted nine shutouts, the most in the ASUN and had the 14th best shutout percentage in the nation. The defender consistently won tackles and helped Lipscomb to be one of the strongest defenses in the league, allowing just 14 goals on the season, also the best mark in the ASUN. He also contributed offensively with a goal on the season.

Jones earns preseason honors for the first time in his career after being a 2022 ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, ASUN All-Freshman Team honoree and a College Soccer News National All-Freshman Third Team member. The forward played 17 matches on the season and found the back of the net seven times, a top-three mark in the ASUN and the third-most goals on the Lipscomb squad. He also used his speed to dish out three assists on the year to total 17 points, the fourth most in the ASUN. Jones got off 55 shots, the most in the conference, landing 24 of those on goal, also the best mark in the conference.

Spicer is a Preseason All-Conference selection for the second-consecutive season. He was a 2022 Third Team All-American, 2022 ASUN All-Conference Selection and a United Soccer Coaches Atlantic Region First Team honoree. The forward dished out seven assists, a top-five mark in the ASUN and also notched four goals last season for 15 points. He ranked top-five in the ASUN in both shots and shots on goal and scored one game-winner for the Bisons.

Naumann earns a spot on the All-ASUN team his senior campaign as one of the most veteran midfielders in the conference. After scoring the game-winning goal last season against FGCU in the ASUN Tournament, Naumann was named to the 2022 All-Tournament Team. The midfielder was also a 2021 Fall ASUN All-Conference Second Team member. Last season, Naumann played in 17 matches with 11 starts. In addition to his game-winning goal, he dished out a pair of assists for four points.

Lipscomb’s season will start on Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Lipscomb Soccer Complex. Kickoff against FAU is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

Source: Lipscomb University

