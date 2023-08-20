United Communications Awarded 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

United Communications stands out as a leader in its industry for their culture dedicated to employee development and exceptional customer experience. Recently, their leadership has been honored by the Better Business Bureau of Middle TN and Southern KY as one of the two recipients of the 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics. This award is more than recognition for a job well done, it illuminates businesses elevating their customers’ level of trust in the marketplace with their deep commitment to ethical practices.

The BBB Torch Awards was established in 1998 to “celebrate the commitment made by for-profit and non-profit enterprises to the highest standards of leadership, character, ethics, and ethical enterprising.” With over 75 years of serving Middle Tennessee, United Communications believes building connections with employees and local communities creates the best outcome for customer relationships.

Commitment to Customers

Receiving the BBB Torch Award is to the credit of all the employees who work at United Communications to provide exceptional customer experience. Two of United Communications core values are Service and Integrity and it is clear that their employees are working on exemplifying those values within their customer relationships every day.

United Communications is striving for excellence in customer experience in the following ways:

Building real employee and customer relationships. Customer service is more than producing a result, it’s about treating people with friendliness and respect. United Communications employs a local customer service team, and it’s not unusual for employees to know many customers on a first-name basis.

Customer service is more than producing a result, it’s about treating people with friendliness and respect. United Communications employs a local customer service team, and it’s not unusual for employees to know many customers on a first-name basis. Providing customers with industry-leading solutions. United Communications works hard to think ahead and take action to anticipate and address customers’ future needs and expectations. For example, proactively investing in a world-class fiber optic network capable of multi-gig speeds with connections to the major data centers and content providers throughout the region.

United Communications works hard to think ahead and take action to anticipate and address customers’ future needs and expectations. For example, proactively investing in a world-class fiber optic network capable of multi-gig speeds with connections to the major data centers and content providers throughout the region. Extending coverage to underserved communities. Reaching new communities that need access to high-speed internet is a priority for United Communications. Project UNITE is an initiative launched specifically to reach individuals and business owners in underserved communities to expand access to high-speed internet.

Commitment to Employees

United Communications is dedicated to making their company an incredible place to work. A commitment to continued employee development empowers the team to grow as professionals and feel invested in their jobs. United Communications has increased the training and employee development budget by 70% to create a supportive, growth-focused environment. From the top leadership throughout the company, leadership teams are accessible and encourage a culture of communication and collaboration.

Serving Middle Tennessee residents for more than 75 years, United Communications also encourages employees to get involved in the causes that affect their local communities. They offer specific volunteer paid time off so employees can support the causes that matter to them most.

Experience Exceptional Customer Service with United Communications

If you're looking for a local internet service provider, you'll love the customer experience with United Communications. Learn more about how we serve our customers and support local communities across Middle Tennessee on our blog.

