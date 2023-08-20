Cypress Hill to Perform at Ascend Amphitheater

Cypress Hill will perform at Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday, September 5th at 8 pm.

Signifying a massive year for hip-hop legends Cypress Hill, this exciting collaboration comes in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the group’s iconic second studio album, Black Sunday. From the record that delivered fans mega hits like “Insane in the Brain,” “Hits from the Bong,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and many more, the group will be bringing the full collection to the stage alongside the Nashville Symphony. Audiences can get ready for a can’t miss, genre-bending experience from these musical powerhouses!