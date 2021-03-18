Fifth + Broadway to Host Live Painting Events

Fifth + Broadway, the mixed-use destination that just opened in downtown Nashville will host Art in Motion starting on March 18th with live art painting and ultimately culminate with the unveiling of four 6’ x 9’ canvases painted by local artists that will be installed in moveable frames and placed throughout the property.

“Fifth + Broadway is a celebration of Nashville, it is more than a project to us, it is a showcase of what makes Nashville special,” said Tom Miller, General Manager of Fifth + Broadway. “Art in Motion is a great example or perpetual effort to engage the creative heartbeat of the city to make this a truly special place worth returning to again and again.”

“Art in Motion is a celebration of the immense artistic talent found in Nashville,” said Ashley Bergeron who owns Swipe Right Art, found within Fifth + Broadway, and The Studio 208. “Fifth + Broadway is an incredible conduit to introduce new audiences to local artists that help fuel this city’s soul and creativity. We can’t wait for people to experience it.”

Art in Motion contains two distinct activations, which are outlined as follows:

LIVE ART PAINTING

Local artists Elise R. Kendrick, Kristin Llamas, Catron Wallace, Omari Booker and Michelle Reeves will create small canvas artwork inspired by the Picsasso.Figures exhibition at the Frist Art Museum, the only US-based museum to host the 2021 exhibition as part of its 20th anniversary.

These live artist sessions can be enjoyed on the following dates:

Thursdays: March 18, March 25, April 1, April 8 -12 – 3 pm

Fridays: March 19, March 26, April 2, April 9 -12 – 3 pm

Saturdays: March 20, March 27, April 3, April 10 -1 – 4 pm

Sundays: March 21, March 28, April 4, April 11 -1 – 4 pm

The completed pieces will be available for sale at Swipe Right Art at Fifth + Broadway.

ART IN MOTION EXHIBITION OPENING

From February 11th to April 5th, four local artists will work independently in their studios to complete large mural artwork. Each artist will paint imagery on a 6’ x 9’ canvas printed with a different streetscape photograph of Fifth + Broadway.

The artists include Troy Duff, Elisheba Israel Mrozik, Kristin Llamas and Andee Rudloff.

On Saturday, April 17th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Fifth + Broadway will celebrate the unveiling of art-themed events with dozens of artists available for meet and greets. Sidewalk chalk artists and in-store art events will be found throughout the property.

This community program is a further expansion of Fifth + Broadway’s commitment to the arts, which are infused throughout the project. The project opened with two large murals painted by local artist sNathan Brown and Tarabella Aversa.

For more information visit Fifthandb.com.