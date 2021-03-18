A community open house will showcase the newly renovated La Vergne Police Substation in the Lake Forest community.

Community members are invited to stop by the substation between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18 at 401 Holland Ridge Drive near Lake Forest Park. La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole and Interim Police Chief Chip Davis will be on-site to walk anyone who is interested through the substation, highlighting the recent changes and plans for officers who will be utilizing this substation.

Interim Chief Davis hopes this substation will add to the safety and security of residents, not only in the city but in the City’s largest subdivision. “We are focusing on new ways of making our officers more available to citizens who may need us,” Davis said. “This substation will be a great way to open those lines of communication between us and the community.”

The La Vergne K-9 officers and their handlers will be assigned to the substation along with other patrols. There will also be a call box at the substation that will give residents a direct line to dispatch in the event of an emergency.

“Our police officers are dedicated to serving our community. We are proud to have this substation officially open to not only our officers but also to the community to help ensure the safety of our residents,” Mayor Jason Cole said.

The substation was first created thanks to a builder donating part of the trailer to the city in 2007. It will primarily be occupied by the department’s K9 officers and handlers.